TELUS Goal of the Month WINNER: May 2026

Published on June 15, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC YouTube Video







Inter Toronto's Julian Altobelli wins the #CPLSoccer May 2026 TELUS Goal of the Month -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







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