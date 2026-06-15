TELUS Goal of the Month WINNER: May 2026
Published on June 15, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Inter Toronto FC YouTube Video
Inter Toronto's Julian Altobelli wins the #CPLSoccer May 2026 TELUS Goal of the Month -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
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