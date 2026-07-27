TELUS Goal of the Month WINNER: June 2026
Published on July 27, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
Cavalry FC's Goteh Ntignee wins the #CPLSoccer June 2026 TELUS Goal of the Month -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 27, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atletico Ottawa Stories
- Ottawa Forward Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau Scores Late Winner in Debut for Atlético at TD Place
- Ottawa native, Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau scores stoppage time winnner in Atleti debut against Pacific FC
- Atlético Ottawa Invites Fans to Bring "Your +1, on Us" this August
- Atlético Ottawa Signs Ottawa-Born Striker Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau
- Atlético Ottawa Tie 1-1 with Inter Toronto FC