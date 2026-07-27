TELUS Goal of the Month WINNER: June 2026

Published on July 27, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







Cavalry FC's Goteh Ntignee wins the #CPLSoccer June 2026 TELUS Goal of the Month -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 27, 2026

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