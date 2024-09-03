Telus Goal of the Month Nominees: August 2024
September 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
GOAL OF THE MONTH TIME
Vote now for a chance to win a fantastic prize package, including a Google Pixel phone and a Goat bucket hat courtesy of TELUS
Follow this link and get voting https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/510257
#TELUSGOTM
