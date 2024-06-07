TELUS CPL Goals of the Month for May 2024

June 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







The results are in! Countdown May's best goals for the TELUS CPL Goal of the Month!

Look out for next month's nominees for a chance to win an amazing prize pack courtesy of TELUS

OneSoccer

