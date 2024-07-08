TELUS CPL Goals of the Month for June 2024
July 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
The results are in! Here are June's best Canadian Premier League goals, including the TELUS Goal of the Month!
Vote again next month for a chance to win more amazing prizes courtesy of TELUS
OneSoccer
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 8, 2024
- Sellout Crowd Expected for Pacific FC's Canadian Championship Semi-Final Clash with Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Pacific FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.