TELUS CPL Goals of the Month for July 2024
August 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
The results are in! Here are July's best goals, including the TELUS CPL Goal of the Month!
Vote again next month for a chance to win more amazing prizes courtesy of TELUS
