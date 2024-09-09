TELUS CPL Goals of the Month for August 2024
September 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
The results are in! Here are August's best goals, including the TELUS CPL Goal of the Month!
Vote again next month for a chance to win more amazing prizes courtesy of TELUS
OneSoccer
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 9, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.