Teddy Merrill Breaks Down the 2025-26 Campaign

Published on August 28, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints YouTube Video







Colgate commit and Fighting Saints captain Teddy Merrill joined Jonny Lazarus to discuss his time in the USHL so far and to preview the upcoming season.







