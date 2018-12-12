Teddy Bear Toss Night December 15th

MACON, GA- The Mayhem will be hosting Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Society Garden on Saturday, December 15th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

All teddy bears thrown onto the ice will be donated to the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital in Macon. Fans are asked to bring teddy bears that are in reasonably good condition, and to refrain from throwing them until immediately after the Mayhem score their first goal. Anyone tossing a teddy bear at any other point may be removed from the arena, and the Mayhem may be assessed a penalty for delay of game.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with the Children's Hospital," Mayhem General Manager Blair Floyd said. "This is our third year giving back, and it's been one of our most successful promotions each year. Our players and staff love interacting with those kids and seeing the smiles on their faces, so it's truly a special opportunity for us to be a part of."

Over the past two seasons, fans have collectively donated over 2,000 teddy bears to local Children's Hospitals and homeless shelters. The Mayhem are aspiring to continue building their alliance with the Macon community and grow that number even further this Saturday.

In addition to the teddy bear toss, the Mayhem will be sporting specialty, one-of-a-kind Christmas-themed jerseys throughout the game. Afterwards, the jerseys will be sold off at a live auction in the lobby of the Macon Centreplex. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital.

Friday night, the Mayhem are hosting the Fayetteville Marksmen on Youth Sports Night. All youth sports organizations are encouraged to take advantage of our group outing package, which can be viewed here.

Both games begin at 7:35 pm ET. Tickets can be purchased, or by visiting the Macon Centreplex Box Office at 200 Coliseum Drive.

