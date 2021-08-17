Ted Simmons Dinner on the Diamond Tickets on Sale Now

August 17, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Tickets are now available at www.dinneronthediamond.com to the fifth annual Dinner on the Diamond at Hammons Field, presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates and featuring former St. Louis Cardinals catcher and incoming Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ted Simmons!

Hosted by Aaron Sachs & Associates and the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, Dinner on the Diamond with Ted Simmons will take place Saturday, September 18 and is a charitable event to benefit the Shelly Sachs Foundation.

For more information regarding tickets to Dinner on the Diamond with Ted Simmons, visit dinneronthediamond.com or contact Springfield Cardinals Senior Marketing & Event Coordinator Regina Norris at rnorris@cardinals.com or 417-832-3018. Those who purchase MVP Tickets will have the opportunity for an exclusive Meet & Greet experience with Ted Simmons before the dinner.

"Dinner on the Diamond has become a marquee special event in Southwest Missouri since we first partnered with Aaron Sachs & Associates on the inaugural dinner with Rick Ankiel in 2017," Springfield Cardinals Vice President & General Manager Dan Reiter said. "Since then, we've welcomed David Eckstein, Ozzie Smith and Whitey Herzog to Hammons Field. Now, for the five-year Dinner on the Diamond anniversary, to add an incoming Hall-of-Famer to the event's alumni list is a unique and special opportunity for attendees to experience a completely new set of stories. We appreciate what Aaron Sachs & Associates has done to make this amazing experience come to life for that last five years."

During Dinner on the Diamond, Ted Simmons will speak about his Hall of Fame baseball career and much more. Additionally, all fans that register for Dinner on the Diamond will receive a Ted Simmons autographed baseball (must be redeemed during the event) and a Ted Simmons Bobblehead.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 17, 2021

Ted Simmons Dinner on the Diamond Tickets on Sale Now - Springfield Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.