TEAT, SHELLENBERGER & DICKSON COMBINE FOR 18 POINTS
June 16, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
The triple threat on the New York Atlas offense TOOK OVER in the second half against the California Redwoods. Jeff Teat (8P), Connor Shellenberger (7P) and Xander Dickson (3P) secured the win for the Atlas to remain the only undefeated team in the PLL.
