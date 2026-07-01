Teamwork . Barbara Banda . Perfection. #nwsl #soccer #football

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Published on July 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 1, 2026
- Denver Summit FC Acquires Goalkeeper Kat Asman on Loan from the Orlando Pride - Denver Summit FC
- Orlando Pride Loan Goalkeeper Kat Asman to Denver Summit FC - Orlando Pride
- Courage Sign England National Team Midfielder Erica Meg Parkinson - North Carolina Courage
- Houston Dash Announce Roster Update and Free Agent List - Houston Dash
- Seattle Reign FC Signs Goalkeeper Neeku Purcell to Multi-Year Extension - Seattle Reign FC
- Racing Re-Signs Prohaska Ahead of Free Agency Window - Racing Louisville FC
- Chicago Stars FC Defender Sam Angel Recalled from Loan to Boston Legacy FC - Chicago Stars FC
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Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Orlando Pride Loan Goalkeeper Kat Asman to Denver Summit FC
- Orlando Pride Name Nicole Surdyka Director of Medical & Performance
- Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride, in Collaboration With Orlando Magic and Orlando Solar Bears, Launch "10 Years of Orlando United" Commemorative TÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃâShirt
- Barbra Banda Named to May NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime
- Six Pride Players Called up for June International Duty