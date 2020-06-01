Team Store Open as Part of Phase Two

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings Team Store is now open for in-person shopping as part of Phase Two of New York Forward.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays during June. There will be extended hours until 6 p.m. on Friday, June 5.

The following guidelines have been put in place to keep staff and customers safe:

- All shoppers must wear a mask or face covering

- All sales will be cashless

- A limited number of shoppers will be allowed in the store at a time

- Shoppers should do their best to remain six feet apart

- Separate entrance and exit

Fans can still shop anytime at RedWingsBaseball.com. With the opening of the store, curbside pickup for Team Store purchases will no longer be available.

