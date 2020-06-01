Team Store Open as Part of Phase Two
June 1, 2020 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings Team Store is now open for in-person shopping as part of Phase Two of New York Forward.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays during June. There will be extended hours until 6 p.m. on Friday, June 5.
The following guidelines have been put in place to keep staff and customers safe:
- All shoppers must wear a mask or face covering
- All sales will be cashless
- A limited number of shoppers will be allowed in the store at a time
- Shoppers should do their best to remain six feet apart
- Separate entrance and exit
Fans can still shop anytime at RedWingsBaseball.com. With the opening of the store, curbside pickup for Team Store purchases will no longer be available.
