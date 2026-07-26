WNBA Women's National Basketball Association

Team Spoon vs. Team Coop: FULL ALL-STAR GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 25, 2026

Published on July 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video


Team Spoon defeats Team Coop 129-122 to win the 2026 All-Star Game presented by AT&TÃ°Å¸'Â¥

Jonquel Jones: 22 PTS | 13 REB | 8 AST | 4 3PM Allisha Gray: 19 PTS | 5 3PM | 2 REB | 2 AST Caitlin Clark: 17 PTS | 5 AST | 5 3PM Olivia Miles: 11 PTS | 12 REB | 8 AST

#WNBAAllStar2026 | AT&T

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 25, 2026


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