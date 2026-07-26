Team Spoon vs. Team Coop: FULL ALL-STAR GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 25, 2026
Published on July 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
Team Spoon defeats Team Coop 129-122 to win the 2026 All-Star Game presented by AT&TÃ°Å¸'Â¥
Jonquel Jones: 22 PTS | 13 REB | 8 AST | 4 3PM Allisha Gray: 19 PTS | 5 3PM | 2 REB | 2 AST Caitlin Clark: 17 PTS | 5 AST | 5 3PM Olivia Miles: 11 PTS | 12 REB | 8 AST
#WNBAAllStar2026 | AT&T
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Women's National Basketball Association Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 25, 2026
- Gabby Williams Scores 18 Points, Hits Four 3-Pointers in 2026 All-Star Game - Golden State Valkyries
- Mitchell and Clark Combine for 45 Points, 10 Threes in 2026 WNBA All-Star Game - Indiana Fever
- Transcript: Cathy Engelbert WNBA All-Star Media Availability - WNBA
- WNBA to Launch Replay Center Beginning with 2027 Season - WNBA
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.