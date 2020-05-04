Team President Mark Zarthar to Leave Woodpeckers, Accepts Position with Philadelphia Flyers as Senior Vice President, Marketing

May 4, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Fayetteville Woodpeckers President Mark Zarthar has accepted an offer from the Philadelphia Flyers to join the team's front office as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Zarthar, 32, played a vital role in the development of Segra Stadium and the Woodpeckers organization, culminating in a successful 2019 inaugural season.

"Mark was the driving force behind our incredible first-year success in Fayetteville from ballpark construction, to brand development, to immense local fandom and community engagement," said Houston Astros Senior Director of Business Operations, Dan O'Neill. "He has built a foundation for sustainable success of this franchise that will benefit the City of Fayetteville and the Houston Astros organization for years to come. We are excited to see him excel in his new endeavor and wish him the very best."

Zarthar initially joined the Woodpeckers in February 2018, having previously worked for Anheuser-Busch as the Global Director of Sports Marketing. Since his arrival in Fayetteville, he has been pivotal in growing the team's outreach with sponsors, season ticket holders, and the surrounding communities. During his tenure, Segra Stadium was named "Ballpark of the Decade" by Ballpark Digest. The Woodpeckers also earned Ballpark Digest's award for Best New Branding/Logo. The club was honored with the 2019 Patriot Award from the Carolina League for their outstanding support of the United States Armed Forces and Veterans. Mark was recognized by Business North Carolina as one of North Carolina's 20 Most Influential Sports Executives.

"The Fayetteville, Cumberland County, and Fort Bragg communities have embraced the Astros organization with open arms, and I will forever be grateful for the support," said Mark Zarthar. "The future is bright for the Woodpeckers and Fayetteville's historic downtown. I look forward to returning and appreciating the continued growth that takes place."

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.