Team of the Week Named for Week 5

Here are the players whose outstanding performances between October 14 and 20 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Antonin Verreault | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-5G-3A, +4

Jérémie Minville | Gatineau Olympiques | 4GP-5G-4A, +0

Yoan Loshing | Moncton Wildcats | 4GP-5G-4A, +5

DEFENSEMEN:

Etienne Morin | Moncton Wildcats | 4GP-0G-8A, +6

Ty Higgins | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-2G-4A, +4

GOALTENDER:

Lucas Beckman | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 2-1-0-0, .930%, 2.01

