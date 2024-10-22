Team of the Week Named for Week 5
October 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between October 14 and 20 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
FORWARDS:
Antonin Verreault | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-5G-3A, +4
Jérémie Minville | Gatineau Olympiques | 4GP-5G-4A, +0
Yoan Loshing | Moncton Wildcats | 4GP-5G-4A, +5
DEFENSEMEN:
Etienne Morin | Moncton Wildcats | 4GP-0G-8A, +6
Ty Higgins | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-2G-4A, +4
GOALTENDER:
Lucas Beckman | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 2-1-0-0, .930%, 2.01
