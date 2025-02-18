Team of the Week Named for Week 21

Here are the players whose outstanding performances between February 10 and 16 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Ross Campbell | Charlottetown Islanders | 2GP-5G-3A, +5

Justin Carbonneau | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-4G-2A, -1

Jonathan Fauchon | Rimouski Océanic | 3GP-3G-4A, +6

DEFENSEMEN:

Luke Coughlin | Rimouski Océanic | 3GP-1G-4A, +4

Andrew Brown | Cape Breton Eagles | 2GP-0G-4A, +2

GOALTENDER:

Lucas Beckman | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 2-0-0-0, .961%, 1.50

