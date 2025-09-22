Team of the Week Named for Week 1

Published on September 22, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the QMJHL Team of the Week for the period ranging from September 18 to 21.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

FORWARDS:

Matt GOSSELIN | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-5G-2A, +2

Tyson GOGUEN | Newfoundland Regiment | 2GP-4G-2A, +3

Alex MERCIER | Moncton Wildcats | 2GP-4G-1A, +2

DEFENSEMEN:

Evan DÉPATIE | Rimouski Océanic | 2GP-1G-3A, +1

Simon-Pier BRUNET | Victoriaville Tigres | 2GP-0G-4A, -1

GOALTENDER:

William LACELLE | Rimouski Océanic | 2-0-0-0,,906%, 2,50







