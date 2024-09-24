Team of the Week Named for Week 1
September 24, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between September 19 and 22 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
_
FORWARDS:
Vince Elie | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-3G-4A, +4
Lars Steiner | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2GP-3G-4A, +3
Jonathan Fauchon | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-4G-2A, -3
DEFENSEMEN:
François-James Buteau | Acadie-Bathurst Titan | 2GP-2G-0A, +3
Charlie Morrisson | Québec Remparts | 2GP-0G-3A, +5
GOALTENDER:
Riley Mercer | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 2-0-0-0, .955%, 1.50, 0 SO
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 24, 2024
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.