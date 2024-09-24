Team of the Week Named for Week 1

September 24, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players whose outstanding performances between September 19 and 22 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

_

FORWARDS:

Vince Elie | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-3G-4A, +4

Lars Steiner | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2GP-3G-4A, +3

Jonathan Fauchon | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-4G-2A, -3

DEFENSEMEN:

François-James Buteau | Acadie-Bathurst Titan | 2GP-2G-0A, +3

Charlie Morrisson | Québec Remparts | 2GP-0G-3A, +5

GOALTENDER:

Riley Mercer | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 2-0-0-0, .955%, 1.50, 0 SO

