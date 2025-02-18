Team G League Earns Win in #CastrolRisingStars #Shorts
February 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video
Two-Way star Bryce McGowens sank the CLUTCH game-winner as Team G League pulled off a victory in the #CastrolRisingStars semifinals for the second straight #NBAAllStar weekend!
