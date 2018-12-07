Team Announces Legacy Walk at Las Vegas Ballpark Commemorative Brick Program for 2019 Season

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, have launched the Legacy Walk at Las Vegas Ballpark commemorative brick program. The program will allow fans the opportunity to purchase bricks that will be located at the front entrance of the new Las Vegas Ballpark, located in Downtown Summerlin®, scheduled to open on April 9, 2019.

The portion of every brick sold will be donated to Olive Crest, supporting children who have suffered from abandonment, abuse and neglect.

"This is a great opportunity for our fans to be a part of history at the Las Vegas Ballpark," Team President/COO Don Logan said. "All of the personalized bricks will be installed at the front entrance of the ballpark and it will also provide a beautiful showcase for the fans entering the venue beginning in the spring of 2019. We thank our loyal fan base for all of their support over the past 36 seasons."

The commemorative bricks will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 15 at noon and are available in three price options starting at $145 that will include the brick at the Las Vegas Ballpark as well as a replica brick for the home or office.

Fans interested in purchasing a commemorative brick can order online at lv51.com; calling 1-833-291-2621 or visiting the Las Vegas Ballpark Sales Center, located at 1870 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 190.

LAS VEGAS BALLPARK (10,000):

Las Vegas Ballpark, located on eight acres, is the future home of the Las Vegas baseball team. The stadium will also host civic, community, nonprofit and sporting events. The Ballpark will provide a wide range of seating options including 22 suites, club seats, berm seating, party zones and decks, picnic tables, kids' zone, bars and a pool beyond the outfield wall. Designed to create a festival-like atmosphere in Downtown Summerlin, the site will be landscaped to complement the master planned community. The site is easily accessed from all regions of the valley via the 215 Beltway. Parking will be conveniently located on adjacent sites.

The Team will open their 37th season in the Silver State on Thursday, April 4 against the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas.

The Team will open the new Las Vegas Ballpark (10,000) on Tuesday, April 9 against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 7:05 p.m.

Full season tickets and mini-plan packages (18 and 35-game plans) are available by calling the Las Vegas Ballpark Sales Center at (702) 943-7200.

