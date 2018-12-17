TD Bank "Take a Duck to Class" Winners Announced

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the four winners of this year's TD Bank "Take a Duck to Class" essay contest. Each student will receive a one-hour visit to their school from Ducks mascot, QuackerJack, and a Visa Gift Card, courtesy of TD Bank.

Students were able to pick up entry forms this past fall at Bethpage Ballpark, the home of the Ducks, or download them online at LIDucks.com/TakeaDuck. Contestants were required to submit an essay of 250 words or less on the following topic: "Who is a hero in your community and why?"

The first essay contest winner is Anna Bishop, a fourth grade student at Paul J. Bellew Elementary School in West Islip. Anna's hero is Ronnie, a crossing guard at her school, who makes sure that she is safe every day when crossing the street and always has a smile and kind word for Anna.

The second winner is Harman Deep Singh, a first grader at Lee Avenue Elementary School in Hicksville. Harman's heroes are all of the firefighters in the Hicksville Fire Department, who are very brave and risk their own lives every day to save other peoples' lives.

The third winner is Dylan Wagner, a fifth grade student at Forest Avenue Elementary School in West Babylon. Dylan's hero is his brother Jesse, who is also a police officer. Jesse protects everyone in Dylan's community and does so with a friendly personality.

The fourth and final winner is Michael Zeppieri, a fourth grader at Willow Road Elementary School in Franklin Square. Michael's hero is his teacher, Mrs. Lepe, who uses many different strategies to allow each of her students to feel successful and inspires the class to never give up on their dreams.

Visiting dates are currently being selected for the winners and will be finalized soon. The Ducks and TD Bank would like to thank the thousands of students across Long Island who participated in this year's contest.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

