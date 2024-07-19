Taylor Twellman's Takes on Cavan Sullivan Are SPOT ON

July 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union YouTube Video







For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #philadelphiaunion #cavansullivan

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.