Taylor Twellman Talks Inter Miami's Stunning Loss
November 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from November 13, 2024
- Columbus Crew's Steven Moreira Named 2024 MLS Defender of the Year - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Called Up: Four Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window
- Inter Miami CF Falls Against Atlanta United, Closes Out Historic 2024 MLS Season
- Inter Miami CF Announces Splendor Water as Club's Official Premium Water
- Inter Miami CF to Host Atlanta United for Decisive Third Match in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3-Series
- Inter Miami CF to Face Orlando City SC in Preseason Match at Raymond James Stadium on February 14