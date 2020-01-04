Taylor Stops 49 Shots, Ends Prowlers Winning Streak at Nine

January 4, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The Port Huron Prowlers dropped their first game since November 30 Saturday night, losing 6-2 to the Delaware Thunder.

Aaron Taylor would play a big part in that, stopping 49 of the 51 shots he faced tonight.

The first period would see each team net a goal.

Brandon Contratto would open the scoring for the Thunder, going bar down from the top of the left wing circle to give the Thunder an early lead.

Dave Nippard would tie the game up for the Prowlers, netting his second goal of the season when a slapshot from the point beat Taylor five hole.

The second period would see the sticks lay dormant, as neither team was able to find the back of the net bringing it to the final period still tied at one a side.

However the flood gates would open in the third period.

Ryan Marker would put the Thunder ahead, when he scored just 3:35 into the final frame.

Taylor Cutting would widen the lead when the puck laid in the crease, and he used his skate to get it over the goal line.

After an Evan Macintosh goal made it 4-1, Chris Leveille would get a shorthanded goal to cut the lead to two.

However, 33 seconds later Bryce Litke would put the dagger in the hearts of Prowlers fans when he scored after a scrum in front of the net allowed him to shoot on a virtually empty net.

Mackintosh scored an empty netter to put the score at 6-2.

A plethora of fights marred the final minutes, as several members of each team were sent off the ice.

Port Huron will make the trip down to Georgia for three games next weekend against the River Dragons.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.