Taylor McPherson on Why Reconciliation Starts with Truth: Diversity Is Strength Conversations

Published on October 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







In this National Truth and Reconciliation edition of Diversity is Strength Conversations, host Donnovan Bennett is joined by Taylor McPherson, Kyle Jackson, and Misty Kolozetti for a candid dialogue on recognition, identity, and participation in reconciliation. Together they explore what it means to be seen, how to engage in community, and why uncomfortable conversations are essential to lasting change. Diversity is Strength Conversations is presented by @kyndryl and powered by @siriusxm ¬â¹







Canadian Football League Stories from October 1, 2025

