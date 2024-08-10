Taylor Harnett Speaks About Developing a Game Plan Heading into His First Season as Head Coach

August 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers YouTube Video







Full Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BY26b9oSt5k Story: https://nahl.com/news/story.cfm?id=39174

Our Website https://nahl.com/ Watch live games here https://nahltv.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nahlhockey/ X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/NAHLHockey FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanHockeyLeague

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.