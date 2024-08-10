Taylor Harnett Speaks About Developing a Game Plan Heading into His First Season as Head Coach
August 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Amarillo Wranglers YouTube Video
Full Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BY26b9oSt5k Story: https://nahl.com/news/story.cfm?id=39174
Our Website https://nahl.com/ Watch live games here https://nahltv.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nahlhockey/ X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/NAHLHockey FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanHockeyLeague
Check out the Amarillo Wranglers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from August 10, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Amarillo Wranglers Stories
- Wranglers Home Stand Coming to a Close
- Wranglers this Week
- Wranglers Set for NYE Hockey
- Wranglers Set for Weekend of Giving
- Wranglers Return Home/Clafton Commits to Air Force