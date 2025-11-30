Taylor Funk with a Career-High Night 33 PTS and 8 3PM!
Published on November 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
San Diego Clippers YouTube Video
Check out the San Diego Clippers Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 29, 2025
- Osceola Magic Survive Late Surge from Vipers - Osceola Magic
- Vipers Drop Game One of Two Against Osceola - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Force Takes Fourth Straight in 140-130 Shootout Over Gold - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- LI Nets Fall to Raptors 905 Despite Tre Scott's Career-High 27 Points - Long Island Nets
- Skyhawks Take Down Blue Coats, 113-108 - College Park Skyhawks
- Strong Second Half Effort Keeps 905 Undefeated - Raptors 905
- Skyhawks Take Down Blue Coats, 113-108 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Iowa Wolves Beat Motor City Cruise 156-137 in Another High-Scoring Contest - Iowa Wolves
- Series Preview: vs Gold - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Santa Cruz Starting Guards Combine for 52 Points in 126-112 Loss to Salt Lake City Stars - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Clippers Stories
- San Diego Clippers to Honor the San Diego Community on November 29th
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. Erupts for a Career-High 35 Points as the San Diego Clippers Blow Past the Rip City Remix
- San Diego Clippers Acquire Patrick Baldwin Jr.
- San Diego Clippers Fall Short against Valley Suns
- San Diego Clippers Outlast Santa Cruz Warriors