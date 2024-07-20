Sports stats



Capital City Go-Go

Taylor Funk Drops 29 PTS and 8 3PM at #NBA2KSummerLeague

July 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go YouTube Video


Check out the Capital City Go-Go Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from July 20, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central