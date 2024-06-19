Taylor Flint with a Gem for Her First with @racinglouisvillefc1283! #nwsl
June 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video
Check out the Racing Louisville FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 19, 2024
- Gotham FC Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive in 2-1 Win Against San Diego - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-1 against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- Racing Louisville Starts West Coast Swing at Angel City
- Racing's Three-Match Unbeaten Run Ends with 2-0 Loss to Gotham
- Racing Louisville Announces Two Roster Moves Ahead of NJ/NY Gotham Matchup
- Racing Louisville Hosts Reigning Champs on National TV
- Chilean Powerhouse Colo-Colo Added to the Women's Cup Field