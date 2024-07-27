Tarvarus McFadden Scores off of a Tip Drill: CFL

July 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







McFadden puts the Argos ahead late in the 4th with a pick six.

