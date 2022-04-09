Tarpons Partner with Curemark on Sensory Safe Suite
April 9, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release
The Tampa Tarpons are excited to team up with Curemark, LLC this season.
Suite 4 will be available to one family per-game to experience the Tarpons game. The Curemark Suite will provide a comforting, relaxing, and less stimulating space for families with children on the autism spectrum and with special needs to experience a Tarpons game while still being fun and functional. This allows guests in the suite to decompress and enjoy baseball with their family away from the louder, hectic and often over-stimulating environment in other areas of the ballpark.
