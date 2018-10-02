Tarpons Named Top Sports Turf Crew of Florida State League

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida State League President Ken Carson and the Sports Turf Crew Awards Committee announced for the second straight year, the Tampa Tarpons won the Best Overall Field Award. This is the third time Richie Anderson and his staff have won the award.

The Tarpons won the Best Overall Award by placing first in five categories, second in four categories and third in two categories for the Award. This is the seventeenth time the Tarpons (Yankees) have won an award.

Since 1990, Field Mangers and Pitching Coaches of the FSL have selected the awards. The five awards include Best Overall Award, Municipality Award and three FSL Commendation Certificates.

