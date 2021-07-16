Tarnok Strikes out Ten, Braves Fall 5-4 to Grasshoppers

July 16, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Rome Braves News Release







Two home runs were not enough for the Rome Braves (33-31) on Friday night as they fell 5-4 to the visiting Greensboro Grasshoppers (38-26). Shean Michel and Brett Langhorne went yard and Freddy Tarnok put together a quality start, but late-inning mishaps allowed the Grasshoppers to battle back and take their third win of the week.

The Braves found themselves trailing early on Friday night. The Grasshoppers scored one run in each of the first two innings, claiming a 2-0 advantage in the top of the second. Rome would not touch home plate until the bottom of the fifth inning. After Andrew Moritz singled and Cody Milligan walked, Shean Michel connected on a fastball and launched it past the left field wall. The third homer of Michel's career gave the R-Braves a 3-2 lead.

Greensboro battled back in the eighth inning, scoring three runs with two out to claim a 5-3 lead. Although Brett Langhorne hit his second homer of 2021 in the bottom of the ninth, Rome could not bring in the tying run and fell by the slimmest of margins.

Langhorne led the team with two hits on the day, finishing with one home run, one run batted in, and one run scored. Michel (1-for-4, HR) had three RBI and one run while Moritz (1-for-3) and Milligan (1-for-4) each scored once in the loss.

Starting pitcher Freddy Tarnok pitched another gem, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks. The Riverview, Fla., native struck out ten batters in five innings. Gabriel Noguera pitched one inning, allowing zero baserunners. Coleman Huntley III came in for two innings in relief, surrendering three earned runs in the top of the eighth. Tyler Ferguson produced a quick 1-2-3 frame in the ninth.

With the Friday night win, Greensboro has now been the victors in three of this week's four matchups. Rome sits in fourth place in the High-A East. The R-Braves are one-and-a-half games behind third-place Greenville, five games behind second-place Greensboro, and ten games behind division-leading Bowling Green.

Saturday's game highlight is the 90s Night Jersey Auction. The Rome Braves will be turning back the clock with 90s Night, allowing fans to enjoy everything 90s related including an opportunity to bid on game-worn specialty jerseys. All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the Atlanta Braves foundation.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Saturday in Floyd County. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit RomeBraves.com/Promotions or call the Rome Braves Box Office at 706-378-5144.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.