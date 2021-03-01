Target Golf Returns to Trustmark Park Beginning March 11th

March 1, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL - Back by popular demand is Target Golf at Trustmark Park, presented by Edwin Watts Golf! Golfers of all ages and abilities will be able to experience golf like never before.

This unique golfing experience is a 9-hole target-style course, great for golfers of all ability levels, with tee boxes set up on an elevated platform beneath our giant scoreboard in left field. Aim for targets to win prizes from the Braves, Edwin Watts Golf, Bass Pro Shops, Southern Beverage Co., Waffle House, Donut Factory and Raising Cane's,

The fee is $100 per bay per half-hour, up to five golfers per bay. Golfers will receive a hot dog and beverage! Golfers may pre-purchase Thirsty Thursday buckets (5) of beer for just $10. Other food and beverage items will be available in the Yuengling Picnic Pavillion.

Choose your tee time! (which will be set in half-hour increments from 4 pm to 9 pm).

For tee times and to learn more about booking your outing, please contact david.kerr@braves.com OR call 601-664-7607.

*Players *MUST* provide their own clubs and only be permitted to use a pitching wedge.

*Players are asked to arrive 10 minutes before their tee time at the outfield entrance on the north side of Trustmark Park to check-in.

*Players that wish to play with family members or friends are asked to book consecutive tee times while observing social distancing.

The 2021 game schedule is here, so season tickets, flex plans, group outings, and sponsorship opportunities are available now by calling 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from March 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.