Tansey to Patrol Walleye Blue Line Again

Toledo, OH - Defenseman Kevin Tansey has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2018-19 season.

Tansey, a native of Hammond, Ontario, returns to the Walleye after appearing in 67 games last season with 15 points (7G, 8A) and 77 penalty minutes. He added in a pair of assists during the Walleye playoff run in the spring. His seven goals were second most on the team from defenseman (Patrick McCarron had nine). Tansey skated in 44 games for the then Missouri Mavericks in 2016-17, his first pro season with 13 goals and 18 assists. In 111 ECHL contests, the 6'4", 217 defenseman has scored 20 goals with 26 assists, 125 penalty minutes and is a career plus five.

"We saw what Kevin brings to the team on and off the ice," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "He is a tremendous blue line presence in both the offensive and defensive zones."

The 25-year-old brings 30 games of AHL experience with him after appearing in 19 games for Chicago in the 2016-17 season (1G, 2A) and another 11 contests with Binghamton following his final college season at the end of the 2015-16 season. Tansey played his college hockey at Clarkson University from 2011-2016. Tansey finished his college career second in career games played (151) for the Golden Knights. Tansey scored 12 goals with 22 assists and 122 penalty minutes in his college career at Clarkson.

Your Toledo Walleye will open their 10th season downtown at the Huntington Center on Saturday, October 27 against division rival Fort Wayne Komets.

