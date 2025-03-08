Sports stats



NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

Tanner Cook Hero HL vs. BUF

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


Tanner Cook scored 3 goals and 2 assists for the Roughnecks, who beat Buffalo 17-11.
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from March 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Halifax Thunderbirds Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central