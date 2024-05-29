Sports stats



Tampa Tarpons

Tampa Tarpons Roster Moves: /2024

May 29, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Tampa Tarpons News Release


5/29/24 Jordy Luciano - Transferred Tampa to FCL Yankees #32 C Oscar Silverio - Transferred FCL Yankees to Tampa.
Check out the Tampa Tarpons Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...

Florida State League Stories from May 29, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Tampa Tarpons Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central