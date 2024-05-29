Tampa Tarpons Roster Moves: /2024
May 29, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Tampa Tarpons News Release
5/29/24 Jordy Luciano - Transferred Tampa to FCL Yankees #32 C Oscar Silverio - Transferred FCL Yankees to Tampa.
Check out the Tampa Tarpons Statistics
