Tampa Tarpons Postpone Tonight's Game vs. Clearwater

TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Clearwater Threshers has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 12th.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Game Two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be played to seven innings in regulation.

Tickets from today's game may be taken to the George M. Steinbrenner Field box office and redeemed for the Thursday, August 12th double header only.

To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.tarponsbaseball.com. Tickets start at $6 and parking is always free.

