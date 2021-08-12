Tampa Tarpons Postpone Tonight's Doubleheader vs. Clearwater

August 12, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's doubleheader between the Tampa Tarpons and the Clearwater Threshers has been postponed due to lightning and inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, August 13th.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Game Two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be played to seven innings in regulation.

Tickets from today's game may be taken to the George M. Steinbrenner Field box office and redeemed for the Friday, August 13th double header only.

The first 1,000 kids ages 13 & younger will receive a backpack courtesy of Fifth Third Bank and the night will end with a post-game fireworks show presented by Spectrum.

To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.tarponsbaseball.com. Tickets start at $6 and parking is always free.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from August 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.