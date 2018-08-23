Tampa Tarpons Game Notes: at St. Lucie

8/23 Tampa at St. Lucie - Game 3 (of three) - First Data Field (St. Lucie, FL) - 6:30 p.m.

Pitching Matchup: RHP Albert Abreu (3-3, 4.21) vs. LHP Blake Taylor (1-7, 5.13).

Live Audio: TuneIn Radio (St. Lucie Mets Broadcast Network).

LAST NIGHT: The Tarpons tallied 13 hits and scored the final five runs of the game for a comeback win, 6-3, to claim the series in St. Lucie...Tampa has now won five of its last six games...LHP Dalton Lehnen started (5.0IP, 5H, 3R/2ER, 3BB, 3K, HR, 79P/47S)...Angel Aguilar (4-for-4, HR, 2 2B's, 2RBI, 2R, SB, CS) paced the offense with his second-career four-hit game, beginning with a game-tying RBI double in the 2nd...Steven Sensley (2-for-3, BB, RBI, R) hit an RBI single in the 7th and Dom Thompson-Williams (3-for-5, HR, RBI, R) slugged a game-tying homer in the 8th (his 19th HR and 14th w/ Tampa)...Aguilar broke the tie with a leadoff homer in the 9th (his 8th HR) and Tampa added two more runs in frame, including an RBI triple by Chace Numata (2-for-4, 3B, 2B, RBI, R)...Ben Ruta (2-for-4, R) also had a multi-hit game...LHP Justin Kamplain (2.1IP, 1H, 2BB< 3K) and RHP Kyle Zurak (W, 2-2)(1.2IP, 1H, 1BB, 4K) logged scoreless outings.

BABY BOMBERS: After adding two more on Wednesday, Tampa now leads the league with 101 home runs. No other team has more than 91.

DOM'S DINGERS: On Wednesday, Dom Thompson-WIlliams homered for the second time in as many nights. The 23-year-old is batting .329 (25-for-76) with 6BR, 18RBI and 11BB in August (20 games).

POWER SURGE: Last night, Angel Aguilar smashed his eighth homer of the season and his third over his last 11 games. In that span, the 23-year-old is batting .341 (15-for-44).

RUTA'S RAKING: Over his last 32 games, Ben Ruta is batting .355 (43-for-121) with 22RBI and 15 runs scored. The 24-year-old also leads all Yankees minor-leaguers with 36 stolen bases.

VS. ST. LUCIE: Tonight will be the 11th and final game scheduled between the Tampa Tarpons and St. Lucie Mets. The Tarpons currently lead the season-series, 6-4. Tampa is 3-3 in those games played at First Data Field. Dom Thompson-Williams is hitting .400 (8-for-20) with 3R, 1 double, 1 triple, 2HR, 7RBI, 1BB and 1SB in five games against St. Lucie.

FLORIAL FLOWING: Over his last 10 games, Estevan Florial has seven multi-hit games. In that span, the 20-year-old is batting .381 (16-for-42) with 10R, 2HR, 5RBI and 7BB.

GO, DIEGO, GO!: On Tuesday, Diego Castillo reached base safely in all five of his plate appearances. The 20-year-old is batting .333 (15-for-45) with 8R and 10RBI over his last 11 games.

1,000 K CLUB: The Tarpons' pitching staff became the first to reach 1,000 strikeouts in the Florida State League this season. Tampa leads the league in strikeouts, totaling 1,182K entering today. That is 76K more than the team ranked second (Clearwater - 1,106). Tampa is averaging 9.23K-per-game and is on pace for 1,293K, which would beat its own FSL single-season strikeout record set last season with 1,215K.

STRIKEOUTS FOR A CAUSE: The Tarpons have partnered with the American Cancer Society. Throughout the month of August, each time a strikeout is recorded by a Tampa pitcher, money will be raised for cancer research. The Tarpons are asking fans to donate $1.00 for every time a Tampa pitcher strikes out an opposing batter in the 31 games scheduled for August. To donate, fans must visit www.PledgeIt.org/TampaTarpons.

FOR STARTERS: RHP Albert Abreu (3-3, 4.21) will make his 13th start of the season. Last time out, took a no-decision vs. Daytona on 8/17 (5.1IP, 4H, 2ER, 1BB, 5K, WP, 71P/49S)...Placed on the disabled list on 6/29 (fatigue) and began a rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on 7/27, going 0-3 with a 23.40 ERA (5.0IP, 14H, 14R/13ER, 2BB, 5K, 1HB) in three starts before beign activated on 8/11...Began the season on the disabled list after undergoing an emergency appendectomy in February.

2017: Began the season with Single-A Charleston, going 1-0 with a 1.84 ERA (14.2IP, 3ER) in three games (two starts) before being promoted to Tampa on 4/23, where he went 1-3 with a 4.19 ERA (34.1IP, 16ER) in nine starts...Missed nearly three months over two stints on the disabeld list with elbow inflammation...made two rehab starts in th GCL, allowing 1ER in 4.1IP...Pitched for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League, going 1-2 with a 2.60 ERA (27.2IP, 8ER) in six starts...was named the AFL "Pitcher of the Week" for the period from 10/16-21.

Personal: 22-years-old, 6-2, 175 - Guayubin, Dominican Republic...Acquired from Houston, along with RHP Jorge Guzman, in exchange for C Brian McCann on 11/17/16...Originally signed by the Astros as a non-drafted free agent on 8/5/13....Ranked as the No. 6 Yankees prospect by Baseball America and the No. 4 Yankees prospect by MLB Pipeline...added to the 40-man roster on 11/20/17...full name is Albert Enmanuel Abreu Dias.

