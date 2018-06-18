Tampa Tarpons Game Notes: at Fort Myers

6/18 Tampa at Fort Myers - Game 1 (of three) - Hammond Stadium (Fort Myers, FL) - 7:00 p.m.

Pitching Matchup: RHP Nick Nelson (2-2, 3.86) vs. RHP Andro Cutura (3-2, 3.57) Live Audio: TuneIn Radio (Fort Myers Miracle Broadcast Network)

LAST TIME OUT: For the first time this season, Tampa lost its fourth-straight game as the Clearwater Threshers completed a four-game sweep with a 7-4 win on Thursday night at Spectrum Field...RHP Garrett Whitlock (L, 2-1) allowed a season-high 5R(4ER) on 9H in 4.1IP (2BB, 5K, HB, 2WP)...Brandon Wagner (2-for-4, HR, 3RBI, R) homered for the second-straight game, cutting the deficit to 5-3 with a three-run homer in the 6th...Ben Ruta (2-for-4, R) also had a multi-hit game...Alexander Palma (0-for-3, RBI) added a sacrifice fly in the 8th...RHP Will Carter piggybacked with Whitlock, making his first relief appearance of the season (3.2IP, 4H, 2ER, 2BB, 2K),

LET'S GO STREAKING: Isiah Gilliam (1-for-4) singled in the 4th on Thursday, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. In that span, the 21-year-old is batting .341 (15-for-44) with 2HR and 6RBI. Gilliam previously had a 10-game hit streak between April 9th-20th, including seven multi-hit games.

STILL ALIVE: Tampa has a chance, albiet slim, to win the 1st-Half Florida State League North Division Title for the third-straight season. The Tarpons (34-33) currently trail Daytona (35-29) by 2.5 games and Lakeland (35-31) by 1.5 games. Tampa would need to sweep the three-game set in Fort Myers while also needing Daytona to lose all three games vs. Palm Beach AND have Lakeland lose at least three-of-four games at Charlotte.

VS. FORT MYERS: Tonight will be the seventh of 12 scheduled meetings between the Tampa Tarpons and Fort Myers Miracle. Tampa currently leads the season-series, 4-2. The Tarpons took two-of-three when the teams first met at Hammond Stadium on 4/13-15 and again when the teams met at GMS Field on 5/1-3. Isiah Gilliam has played in all six games and is batting .522 (12-for-23, 6R, 1 double, 1HR, 4RBI, 2BB) in the series. As a team, the Tarpons are batting .281 (55-for-196) against Fort Myers pitching while Tampa's pitching staff has logged a 1.26 ERA (7ER/50.0IP) against the Miracle offense..

CASTILLO WINS ALL-STAR GAME MVP: Tampa's very own Diego Castillo was named the Bush's Best Most Valuable Player of the 2018 Florida State League All-Star Game on Saturday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Castillo started at 2B and finished 2-for-4 at the plate, including a go-ahead RBI double in the 2nd before adding a second double in the 4th. The North Division defeated the South Division for the third-straight season, winning 5-0. INF Brandon Wagner (0-for-3, BB, R) started at 1B and RHP Nick Green (1.0IP, 1K) started on the mound, tossing a 1-2-3 frame. RHP Adonis Rosa (1.0IP, 1H) and LHP Trevor Lane (0.1IP, 0H) contributed to the shutout.

WAGNER COMPETES IN HOME RUN DERBY: Tampa All-Star Brandon Wagner participated in the Home Run Derby on Friday night, but hit just 4HR and failed to escape the first round. Fort Myers' Travis Blankenhorn combined to hit 31HR, including 10 late homers in Round 2 to reach the finals. Blankenhorn then smashed 12 homers to defeat Daytona's Taylor Trammell, 12-11, to win the trophy.

FOR STARTERS: RHP Nick Nelson (2-2, 3.86) will make his seventh start (eighth appearance) with Tampa. Last time out, gave way to RHP Luis Cessa (rehab start) and made his first-career relief appearance on 6/11 at Clearwater (5.2IP, 7H, 2ER, 2BB, 4K, HB, WP, 103P/64S)...has allowed just 2ER over his last 17IP...Began the season with Single-A Charleston, going 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA (24.2IP, 18H, 10ER, 1HR, 2HB, 7BB, 35K) in five starts with the RiverDogs...did not allow a run in his final 13.0IP with Charleston.

2017: Spent the season in the Single-A Charleston rotation, making 22 starts and registering a 3-12 record and 4.56 ERA (100.2IP, 103H, 54R/51ER, 50BB, 110K, 5HR)...tied for the SAL lead in losses...after going 0-6 with a 6.34 ERA (38.1IP, 27ER) in his first nine outings, was 3-6 with a 3.47 ERA (62.1IP, 24ER) in his final 13 starts.

Personal: 22-years-old, 6-1, 195 - Panama City, Florida...Selected by the Yankees in the fourth round in 2016 out of Gulf Coast State College...Played two seasons (2015-16) at Gulf Coast State College (Fla.), where he went 13-5 with a 4.16 ERA (114.2IP, 108H, 64R/53ER, 49BB, 121K) in 22 games (21 starts)...had committed to play at the University of Florida before signing with the Yankees...graduated from Rutherford H.S. (Fla.) in 2014...was selected by the Giants in the 31st round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft but did not sign...Ranked as the No. 27 Yankees prospect by MLB Pipeline.

