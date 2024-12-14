Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights

December 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







Tampa Bay Sun FC earned a 3-2 comeback win against Spokane Zephyr FC after Carlee Giammona netted her fifth goal of the season and Natasha Flint recorded a second-half brace.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from December 14, 2024

Wildcat Magic Exemplified as Lexington SC Dominates DC Power FC 3-0 to Conclude Fall 2024 Slate with First Home Win - Lexington Sporting Club

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.