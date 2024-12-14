Sports stats



United Soccer League One

Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights

December 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video


Tampa Bay Sun FC earned a 3-2 comeback win against Spokane Zephyr FC after Carlee Giammona netted her fifth goal of the season and Natasha Flint recorded a second-half brace.
Check out the United Soccer League One Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from December 14, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central