Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
Cecilie Fløe Nielsen records her second brace and Natasha Flint scores her first goal of the season to help Tampa Bay Sun FC to a 3-1 victory over Lexington SC for its first home win.
