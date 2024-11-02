Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Cecilie Fløe Nielsen records her second brace and Natasha Flint scores her first goal of the season to help Tampa Bay Sun FC to a 3-1 victory over Lexington SC for its first home win.

