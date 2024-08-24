Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Another strong performance in goal for Ashley Orkus, including an 89th minute penalty save, preserved a point for Tampa Bay Sun FC as it played DC Power FC to a scoreless draw on Saturday at Riverfront Stadium.

