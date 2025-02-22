Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Brooklyn FC - Game Highlights
February 22, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video
Jade Moore and Mackenzie Pluck both record their first goals of the season as Tampa Bay Sun FC and Brooklyn FC play to a 1-1 draw at Riverfront Stadium.
