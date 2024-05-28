Tampa Bay Sun FC Partners with FYSA to Amplify Girls and Women in Soccer

May 28, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa, FL - The Florida Youth Soccer Association (FYSA) announced a strategic partnership with Tampa Bay Sun FC today. This collaboration marks a milestone for women's soccer in the region and highlights the significant growth of the sport across Florida.

Aimed at fostering youth engagement, development, and opportunities in soccer, this collaboration offers young female athletes unparalleled access to professional-level training, mentorship programs, and events with Tampa Bay Sun FC players and coaches.

Tampa Bay Sun FC will make history as the first professional women's soccer team in Tampa when they debut this August within the new Division 1 USL Super League. Led by former University of South Florida women's soccer Head Coach, Denise Schilte-Brown, as its first-ever head coach and former FIFA referee, Christina Unkel, as Club President and General Counsel, the organization has exemplified aspirational strides to advance the sport off the pitch.

"FYSA is a strong advocate and organization for soccer where it matters the most - the youth, grassroots level", shares Tampa Bay Sun FC's President and General Counsel, Christina Unkel. "Tampa Bay Sun is honored to partner alongside FYSA to provide resources to continue to grow the interest, development, and growth of the beautiful game in the Tampa Bay area and throughout Florida."

Tampa Bay Sun FC will also serve as a founding member and supporter of FYSA's 'Women in Soccer Committee' as part of FYSA's 50-Year Celebration. This committee will strengthen young girls and women's access and opportunities to develop as a player, coach, trainer, administrator, or referee.

"We are ecstatic to join forces with Tampa Bay Sun FC," said FYSA Executive Director, Joel Dragan. "This partnership will not only elevate the profile of women's soccer in our region but also provide our young athletes with a direct pathway to professional soccer. Our shared vision is to cultivate a supportive and dynamic environment where the next generation of female soccer stars can thrive."

