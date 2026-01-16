Tampa Bay Sun FC Midfielder Mackenzie Pluck Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer

Published on January 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, Florida. - Tampa Bay Sun Football Club today announced the retirement of midfielder Mackenzie Pluck, marking the conclusion of an accomplished career defined by consistency, competitiveness, and leadership at every level of the game.

Pluck joined Tampa Bay Sun ahead of the Gainbridge Super League season after an impactful professional journey that spanned the NWSL and Super League. Known for her technical quality, vision in midfield, and relentless work rate, she brought experience and professionalism to the Sun from the moment she arrived.

A native of North Wales, Pennsylvania, Pluck starred at Germantown Academy before enjoying a standout collegiate career at Duke University. She set the program record with 107 appearances, recording 21 goals and 29 assists, and helped lead the Blue Devils to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Pluck also ranks in the top five in Duke history for NCAA postseason matches played.

Professionally, Pluck began her career with Angel City FC in the NWSL before making stops at Racing Louisville FC, Gotham FC, and Brooklyn FC. During the Super League's inaugural season with Brooklyn, she led the league in duels won, earned a spot on the October Team of the Month, and scored her first Super League goal - a strike later nominated for Goal of the Month.

Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown reflected on Pluck's impact both on and off the pitch:

"Mackenzie is the definition of a professional. She competes every day, elevates those around her, and brings a level of intelligence and grit that every coach values. While her time with us was brief, her presence and influence were felt immediately. We're incredibly proud of her and grateful for what she brought to our group."

General Manager Christina Unkel added:

"From being a stalwart at Duke to chasing her professional dream and helping launch a new league, Mackenzie has been part of an important era in the growth of women's soccer in this country. We're grateful to have been part of the final chapter of her playing career and look forward to seeing her thrive in whatever comes next off the pitch."

Tampa Bay Sun FC thanks Mackenzie Pluck for her contributions to the club and celebrates a career that leaves a lasting mark on the game.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from January 16, 2026

Tampa Bay Sun FC Midfielder Mackenzie Pluck Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer - Tampa Bay Sun FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.