Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Cal Jennings scored a pair of first-half goals - and surpassed 60 regular-season goals in the USL Championship in the process - as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 2-0 victory against Orange County SC at Al Lang Stadium to move into third place in the Eastern Conference.

