Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Manuel Arteaga and Damian Rivera each recorded a goal and assist as the Tampa Bay Rowdies rebounded with a 2-0 victory against in-state foe Miami FC at Al Lang Stadium to snap a two-game losing streak.

